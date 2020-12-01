Homeless shelter in need of donations this Giving Tuesday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -When the pandemic hit in March, Lutheran Social Services, a resource center for the homeless on Barstow St. joined forces with the Sojourner House homeless shelter to create a 24-hour-a-day reprieve for those in need, under one roof.

Positive Avenues manager Katie Petska says that was not always the case

“Pre-COVID they were very different; we had a drop-in day center where people experiencing homelessness could come in for services,” Petska says.

Now, Sojourner staff work the night shift and Lutheran Social Services takes the day shift.

The new temporary shelter at 1031 Clairemont St. sees 55 to 60 people on any given day.

Pets expect a huge jump in those numbers within two weeks with winter around the corner and are asking the community for help.

“Shampoo, conditioner, shoes, socks, anything that can make people feel just a little bit better for their day or their lives would make a huge difference,” Petska says.

She say blankets, hats and anything individuals would benefit from for winter months are valuable to the shelter.

And today, on Giving Tuesday, an anonymous donor is matching every donation up to $2,000 through the Lutheran Social Services website to better serve the Eau Claire homeless population.

“LSS and Catholic Charities you know, we were forced to work together because of the pandemic, but it really has been a great partnership and we’ve learned that we can accomplish a lot more when we work together,” says Petska.

To donate to LSS and Positive Avenues, people can simply text LSSLOVE to 41444 and follow the instructions.

They can also visit LSSWIS.org/GivingTuesday for more information.

