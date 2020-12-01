Advertisement

K-5 cooking challenge kicks off with contactless food pickup

GROW La Crosse handed out mystery produce bags to close to 70 competitors outside the organization’s greenhouse site.(WEAU)
By David LaClair
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

One non-profit in the Coulee Region is helping young chefs get creative in the kitchen.

GROW La Crosse handed out mystery produce bags to close to 70 competitors on Tuesday afternoon outside the organization’s greenhouse site at Western Technical College.

The goal for those who registered is to create an original recipe with the items they find inside, take pictures of the final dish and submit the recipe by December 4.

“I hope that they learn those unique basic skills to cook and they build their confidence to be able to do this again in the future--and also just to try some yummy food that they maybe have never picked up before,” said Zayna Flahaut, Grow La Crosse representative and dietetic student at Viterbo University.

Today’s pickup was a contact-free drive-up.

The winning recipes will be announced December 10.

