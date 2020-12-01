Advertisement

La Crosse mayor will not be seeking third term

(WEAU)
By David LaClair
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat held a press conference Tuesday morning to announce that he will not be seeking a third term after his current period ends in April.

He said the decision came over the last few days while he had been contemplating on retirement since summer.

“My family and I are going through all of the questions, the pros and cons and just how do we move forward, so it’s been something that we’ve been dealing with, I think, for many months now. Ultimately you decide what is best for the City of La Crosse, what’s best for our citizens and what’s best for you and your family, and that’s how we ultimately came to this decision,”

Kabat says the last eight years have been his most challenging but rewarding, saying his greatest accomplishments include launching a neighborhood officer policing program, numerous city park refurbishments and lowering city property tax rates during his time in office.

Kabat also said he is proud of the city’s rapid response to COVID-19 and stepping up to take precautions to keep citizens safe.

