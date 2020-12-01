Local hospitals prepare for post-Thanksgiving COVID-19 surge

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Both Marshfield Clinic and HSHS Sacred Heart hospitals are preparing for a surge in COVID-19 patients. The expected surge comes after large gathering during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Marshfield Medical Center Eau Claire Chief Administrative Officer Bill Priest said things have slowed a little but he fears it will get worse.

“Our fear though is that it’s not a downward trend. Our fear is that it was just as you say, the ‘eye of the storm.’ It’s just a time where, yep, it lulled for a little bit but it’s going to come back and we’re going to see more patients,” he said.

Priest said the hospital’s biggest fear isn’t running out of beds. It’s afraid of not having enough medical staff to care for every patient.

“Our main limiting factor though is just having the staff, the providers and the nurses to care for the patients, and that’s where we really have put significant efforts into making sure that we’ve got staff here and that our staff is well and able to care for patients,” he said.

At HSHS Sacred Heart, Chief Nursing Officer Jen Drayton said the surge is always evolving but staff are scared the upcoming surge could be too much.

“Of course we’re all thinking about what do we do if the surge is too big, right. But we’ve seen other people, we’ve learned from other people and other cities that have gone through this already. Our sister hospitals in Green Bay have been in the middle of a surge much longer than we have and they’ve done incredibly well,” she said.

Drayton said overflow patients stay in the emergency room until a bed is available elsewhere in the hospital.

She also said it’s important people don’t delay other necessary medical care during the pandemic.

“We want them to come in if they have serious medical or trauma or any sorts of injuries. We want them here because we saw in the initial surge people delayed their care,” Drayton said.

She also said no hospital surge plan is going to be anywhere near as effective as people doing their part to slow the spread.

“Having more beds and more colleagues to take care of patients won’t fix the problem. What’s going to fix the problem is the community jumping in and following the guidelines,” Drayton said.

