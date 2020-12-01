Local, state COVID stats as WI sets new record for COVID-19 deaths

WISCONSIN (WEAU, WMTV) - The Eau Claire City-County Health Department reports one new death on Tuesday for a total of 58 in the county. Also, 64 more cases of COVID are added to start the month of December for 7,854 total cases. The county has an estimate 1,593 active cases. A total of 245 community members (3.1%) have ever been hospitalized with the coronavirus.

Chippewa County Public Health says another community member has died related to COVID-19. That brings Chippewa County’s total number of deaths to 52. The county adds 128 cases for a total of 4,794.

Another death is also reported in La Crosse County by the Coulee COVID Collaborative. That brings the death toll in the county to 37.

Dunn County adds 17 new cases on Tuesday, December 1 for a total of 2,829.

Jackson County Public Health reports a new death Tuesday tied to COVID-19. That brings the county’s total to six. The county also adds 11 new cases. Jackson County has 1,732 total cases, 204 active cases, and 10 current hospitalizations.

Barron County Public Health reports 31 new cases on Tuesday, December 1. The county has a total of 3,650 total cases. Of those, 809 cases are active. The county has 41 total deaths related to COVID-19.

Rusk County adds 16 new cases and two more people in the county are hospitalized with COVID-19. The county has 888 total positive cases. Of those, 354 are considered active. A total of 41 Rusk County community members have ever been hospitalized.

The Monroe County Health Department adds 36 new cases for a total of 2,713. There are 318 active cases in the county. Currently, 13 people living in Monroe County are hospitalized with the coronavirus, and 18 people have died.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reports 27 new cases of COVID-19 in Winona County and one new COVID death. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Winona County is 2,881, which now includes 31 people who’ve died from COVID-19.

STATEWIDE

Gov. Tony Evers warned at a health briefing Tuesday afternoon the coronavirus did not take a holiday break. The state reported 107 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday. That’s a new one-day record, although it may reflect the post-holiday return of staffing to review death certificates of patients who died from COVID-19.

TOTAL TESTS: 10,492

Positive: 4,078 (38.87%)

Negative: 6,414

At the current pace, the state can expect to cross 400,000 positive coronavirus tests within the next few days. That’s equivalent to 6.9% of the state’s population.

“It took seven-and-a-half months to reach the first 100,000 cases. It took 35 days to get to 200. Eighteen days later we added another 100,000 cases. We are in the start of December and we are nearing 400,000 cases,” Health Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said. The Dept. of Health Services recorded more COVID-19 related deaths Tuesday than any previous single day since the pandemic began.

Tuesday’s new high for deaths comes following a long holiday weekend during which reported deaths had dropped off significantly. In fact, that one-day total is 50 percent higher than the past four days combined.

The surge also pushed the seven-day rolling average for new deaths a tick higher Tuesday. DHS’ figures show 44 coronavirus-related deaths per day over the past week. That’s down notably from this time last week when 55 people a day were dying on average, but still higher than any time prior to three weeks ago.

In all, DHS reports 3,420 people in Wisconsin are confirmed to have died from complications related to coronavirus.

The latest DHS update shows the number of new cases remains depressed, with 4,078 additional positive tests being reported Tuesday.

With the latest tally, the seven-day rolling average fell to 3,905 cases per day over the past week, which included the long holiday weekend. That metric, which is used to smooth out day-to-day swings, never fell below 4,000 during the month of November.

As in prior days, the drop in cases has come with a corresponding drop in testing over the long weekend.

Only 10,492 total tests were tallied Tuesday, a number that, while higher than any of the previous four days, was much lower than all but a single day throughout the rest of November.

That left the percentage of Tuesday’s tests that came back positive at just under 40 percent.

State health officials had advised anyone who wanted to get a test following a Thanksgiving gathering to wait at least three to five days before going to get tested, so any effects specifically tied to the holiday would not have surfaced yet.

With the latest cases, the state has now recorded 391,313 total confirmed cases. Of that total, just over 68,400 cases remain active.

