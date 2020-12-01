Advertisement

Nasdaq seeks more diverse boards from listed companies

The proposal filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, if approved,...
The proposal filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, if approved, would require all companies listed on the exchange to publicly disclose consistent, transparent diversity statistics about their board of directors.(STRF/STAR MAX/IPx)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 7:10 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Nasdaq is seeking U.S. authority to require more diversity in the board rooms of Nasdaq-listed companies.

It is the first major exchange to pursue such a requirement.

The proposal filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, if approved, would require all companies listed on the exchange to publicly disclose consistent, transparent diversity statistics about their board of directors.

It would require most Nasdaq-listed companies to have, or explain why they don’t have, at least two diverse directors. This includes having one board member who self-identifies as female and one who self-identifies as either an underrepresented minority or LGBTQ.

Foreign companies and smaller reporting companies would have additional flexibility in satisfying this requirement with two female directors.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Train collides into pick-up truck in Pierce County.
1 arrested after vehicle stuck on train tracks
Kelly Weiberg is in custody after admitting to stabbing another male on Thanksgiving.
1 person in custody after stabbing incident on Thanksgiving
Everyone from inside the residence is safe.
UPDATE: Officials estimate $10,000 of structure damage in Chippewa Falls house fire
UPDATED: Woman involved in Saturday morning crash with semi identified
COVID-19
Local, state COVID statistics as WI reports fewer tests, cases, & deaths

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Hello Wisconsin Weather (12/1/20)
Christmas Village Lights Up Irvine Park (12/1/20) Part 3
Christmas Village Lights Up Irvine Park (12/1/20) Part 3
Christmas Village Lights Up Irvine Park (12/1/20) Part 2
Christmas Village Lights Up Irvine Park (12/1/20) Part 2
Christmas Village Lights Up Irvine Park (12/1/20) Part 1
Christmas Village Lights Up Irvine Park (12/1/20) Part 1
Ag Chat With Bob Bosold (12/1/20)
Ag Chat With Bob Bosold (12/1/20)