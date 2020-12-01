Nestle expands with $50 million investment to Eau Claire factory

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A worldwide company will be expanding its local manufacturing plant to provide dozens of new jobs to the Chippewa Valley.

Nestle has announced a $50 million investment to expand its factory in Eau Claire.

This will make it the largest Nestle health science manufacturing facility in the world.

The expansion will bring 70 new jobs including line, mechanic and engineering positions.

The Eau Claire facility currently manufactures medical nutrition products, nutritional drinks and infant formulas.

Following the expansion the facility will also begin manufacturing boost kids essentials and some carnation breakfast essential products.

