Advertisement

Palm tree helps toddler survive 4-story fall from apartment in Miami

Police lights
Police lights(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 6:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — A 2-year-old girl is recovering after falling early Monday from a fourth-floor window of an apartment in Miami.

A palm tree under the window helped slow the speed of the fall and the child landed in some bushes, Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll told WPLG.

The child was being cuddled by her uncle and was crying when rescue crews arrived at the scene in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood, Carroll told the television station.

The girl was then taken to a hospital for treatment.

Miami Police Cmdr. Freddie Cruz told the TV station that detectives were trying to determine what led to the fall and whether the girl’s parents bear any responsibility.

No additional details were immediately available.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Train collides into pick-up truck in Pierce County.
1 arrested after vehicle stuck on train tracks
Kelly Weiberg is in custody after admitting to stabbing another male on Thanksgiving.
1 person in custody after stabbing incident on Thanksgiving
Everyone from inside the residence is safe.
UPDATE: Officials estimate $10,000 of structure damage in Chippewa Falls house fire
UPDATED: Woman involved in Saturday morning crash with semi identified
COVID-19
Local, state COVID statistics as WI reports fewer tests, cases, & deaths

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Hello Wisconsin Weather (12/1/20)
Christmas Village Lights Up Irvine Park (12/1/20) Part 3
Christmas Village Lights Up Irvine Park (12/1/20) Part 3
Christmas Village Lights Up Irvine Park (12/1/20) Part 2
Christmas Village Lights Up Irvine Park (12/1/20) Part 2
Christmas Village Lights Up Irvine Park (12/1/20) Part 1
Christmas Village Lights Up Irvine Park (12/1/20) Part 1
Ag Chat With Bob Bosold (12/1/20)
Ag Chat With Bob Bosold (12/1/20)