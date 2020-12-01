President Trump officially sues to challenge Wisconsin election results

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - President Donald Trump has officially filed a lawsuit challenging the results of Wisconsin’s presidential election. The suit was filed Tuesday in the state Supreme Court.

The move comes a day after Gov. Tony Evers certified the results of the November election, declaring President-elect Joe Biden and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris the winners of the state’s ten electoral votes.

Evers certified the results Monday shortly after Wisconsin Elections Commission Chair Ann Jacobs signed off on the results of each county, including the recounts in Dane and Milwaukee counties.

The Trump campaign had five days after that to file its challenge.

The WEC and Jacobs, among others are also listed as defendants in the case.

