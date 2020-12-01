Advertisement

President Trump officially sues to challenge Wisconsin election results

President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Nov....
President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, after stepping off Marine One. Trump is returning from Camp David.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - President Donald Trump has officially filed a lawsuit challenging the results of Wisconsin’s presidential election. The suit was filed Tuesday in the state Supreme Court.

The move comes a day after Gov. Tony Evers certified the results of the November election, declaring President-elect Joe Biden and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris the winners of the state’s ten electoral votes.

Evers certified the results Monday shortly after Wisconsin Elections Commission Chair Ann Jacobs signed off on the results of each county, including the recounts in Dane and Milwaukee counties.

The Trump campaign had five days after that to file its challenge.

The WEC and Jacobs, among others are also listed as defendants in the case.

