Shop Small Sundays launched to encourage shopping locally

2020 has been a hard year for business owners large and small.

Tanner Clausen, Promotions Committee chair with La Crosse Downtown Mainstreet, Inc., has seen the toll the pandemic has taken on smaller, local shops.

“What normally would be a busy shopping season for our local businesses just hasn’t,” said Clausen.

That’s what sparked the idea for the Shop Small Sunday initiative and the Shop Local Pledge.

“We decided to join with nine other sponsors in the area,” Clausen added. “Every Sunday if you shop in a local downtown district in La Crosse County, we have sponsors that are matching up to 50 percent of the money raised.”

It’s this kind of innovation that keeps businesses like Larson’s General open.

“We have things that are made here in La Crosse less than a mile away, we make some of our own products here in-house,” said Joshua Larson, co-owner of Larson’s General.

“It is easy to go to a big-box store or shop on Amazon, but you don’t really know where your money is going,” Clausen said.

“Statistically, a much higher percentage of that money stays within the community,” Larson added. “My wife and I live about a mile and a half away from the store, our kids go to school here.”

The Shop Small Sunday initiative started in mid-November and runs through December 27.

Every dollar spent can be stretched beyond your purchase.

“All you have to do is take a picture of your receipt, go to our website and you’ll see the button that says ‘upload receipt’,” said Clausen. “Every Sunday that money will be matched by our corporate sponsors.”

Up to 50 percent of the money raised will be used to award grants to La Crosse Area Businesses.

Clausen and Larson say the effort will help these businesses thrive.

“It just gives people more of a reason to shop when they can get a variety of different things and it’s not a specialty stop,” Larson said.

“When we get out of this pandemic, then we’ll have all these businesses still open and that’s what we hope for,” Clausen added.

