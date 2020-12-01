Advertisement

Starbucks giving free coffee to frontline health care workers, first responders during December

Now through Dec. 31
To show appreciation to frontline workers, the coffee chain is offering a free tall brewed or...
To show appreciation to frontline workers, the coffee chain is offering a free tall brewed or iced coffee through the end of the year.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Health care workers and first responders can now get free coffee at Starbucks.

To show appreciation to frontline workers, the coffee chain is offering a free tall brewed or iced coffee through the end of the year.

The Starbucks list of those eligible for the freebie is extensive:

  • Doctors
  • Nurses
  • Pharmacists
  • Dispatchers
  • Firefighters
  • Paramedics
  • Police officers
  • Dentists
  • Mental health care workers
  • Active-duty military
  • Public health care workers
  • All hospital staff

You just have to show your work ID to get your brew.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Train collides into pick-up truck in Pierce County.
1 arrested after vehicle stuck on train tracks
Corey Hayden is missing from the Rice Lake area.
UPDATE: Missing 16-year-old located, returned to family
Kelly Weiberg is in custody after admitting to stabbing another male on Thanksgiving.
1 person in custody after stabbing incident on Thanksgiving
Everyone from inside the residence is safe.
UPDATE: Officials estimate $10,000 of structure damage in Chippewa Falls house fire
UPDATED: Woman involved in Saturday morning crash with semi identified

Latest News

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the ban on nonessential travel with the United...
Canada: US border measures to last until virus under control
Front Line Workers Discuss Working in a Pandemic
Front Line Workers Discuss Working in a Pandemic
Local Company Holds Disco Day to Raise Spirits
Local Company Holds Disco Day to Raise Spirits
GROW La Crosse handed out mystery produce bags to close to 70 competitors outside the...
K-5 cooking challenge kicks off with contactless food pickup