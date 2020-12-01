Two weeks left to donate to Annual Holiday Pet Food Drive

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - There’s still about two weeks left to donate to the Annual Holiday Pet Food Drive.

You can bring any dry or canned foods, litter, or treats to designated drop-off locations throughout the Chippewa Valley.

Monetary donations are also accepted. Make checks payable to Chippewa Valley Cat Club.

Proceeds from the Holiday Pet Food Drive will be used to purchase pet food. The purchased pet food and the donated pet food will be given to St. Francis Food Pantry in Eau Claire for distribution to people who need help feeding their pets.

St. Francis says it appreciates the donations as its pet food shelves have been empty recently. You have until December 15 to participate in this year’s pet food drive.

Donations of food, treats, and litter may be dropped off at any of these locations:

Eau Claire Animal Hospital (2504 Mall Dr., Eau Claire)

Pet Food Plus (2819 E. Hamilton Avenue, Eau Claire)

Lake Wissota Animal Hospital (16780 CTH X, Chippewa Falls)

Dogtopia (2706 Golf Road, Eau Claire)

The Ark Animal Hospital (2914 Mondovi Rd, Eau Claire)

emBARK (2109 Fairfax Street, Eau Claire)

Kindness Animal Hospital (1902 Hallie Rd, Chippewa Falls)

Oakwood Hills Animal Hospital (4616 Commercer Valley Rd, Eau Claire)

Northside Pet Hospital (1727 Western Ave., Eau Claire)

Chippewa Veterinary Clinic (14961 81st Ave., Chippewa Falls)

Tropic Waters Pet Center (3015 Hamilton Avenue, Eau Claire)

Gold’s Gym (3225 Lorch Avenue, Eau Claire)

