Chippewa Valley Free Clinic thinks ‘outside the box’ for annual fundraiser

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -One thing the pandemic hasn’t changed, are the healthcare needs volunteer clinicians at the Chippewa Valley Free Clinic provide.

“The costs don’t go away and the patient care doesn’t go away so we’re trying to find very creative ways to still raise money for our community clinic,” says CVFC Executive Director Maribeth Woodford.

In lieu of their annual in-person fundraiser, Woodford says they needed to find another way to cover rising costs that include Telehealth visits and mailing patient medications.

“We thought about well what could still bring some festivity to those that support us and have a special event but of course not do it in-person,” Woodford says.

They’re asking people to support the clinic by purchasing a festive box at $100 from The Coffee Grounds in Eau Claire.

“We decided to think outside the box--or in the box this year,” says Eric Nelson, owner of The Coffee Grounds owner.

Nelson says each box is specially curated with unique food and beverage pairings.

“Homemade pate that we do at the store, smoked salmon, some chocolates and dried fruits, an assortment of things two people can enjoy...It’s a big event we hold for them and it’s a significant part of their budget and they can’t do it without it is what it comes down to,” Nelson says.

In a series of culinary events, the fundraiser will run from December through May, with themed boxes for each month.

In years past, the “Raise Spirits…Give Hope” fundraiser has helped the clinic in a large way.

It supports the clinic by raising almost two months’ worth of operating and patient service costs, which Woodford says runs at approximately $35,000 per month.

“I hope people enjoy this, use this as a way to help the free clinic, use this as a way to gather with your friends and your family, your neighbors, your co-workers whoever it may be and take a night and celebrate the holidays and celebrate that we’re here, we’re around, we can have fun someway somehow,” via Zoom, Nelson suggests.

The free clinic and The Coffee Grounds, raising spirits, giving hope, in a box for the Chippewa Valley.

