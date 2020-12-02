Eau Claire Sheriff’s Office identifies man killed in officer involved shooting

WASHINGTON, Wis. (WEAU) -More details have been released from the officer involved shooting that occurred Nov. 22 in the 2500 block of Corona Ave in the Town of Washington.

The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man shot by police as 37-year-old Randy LaCoursiere.

From the statement released by the Sheriff’s Office, they say officers were called to the home just before 4 p.m. for a domestic disturbance.

After two phone calls, officers were concerned that events inside the house were becoming more heated. They made contact with the man in-person.

Officers allege that LaCoursiere was becoming aggressive and uncooperative. They say he began arming himself with knives and injured himself and property.

The statement from police says this led law enforcement to make the decision to shoot at LaCoursiere.

He died at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office has also identified the officers involved in the incident as Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Brandon Ring and Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper Ryan Roth.

