ECASD returns to blended learning model December 10

(WEAU)
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Area School District will return to a blended learning model starting Thursday, December 10.

The district had implemented a short-term shift to 100 percent virtual learning for the period of November 30 to December 9, as a result of a large number of staff quarantines due to confirmed or potential exposures to COVID-19.

At this time, ECASD’s staff COVID-19 survey data indicates the district will have sufficient staffing to return to a blended instructional model for all grade levels.

During the past several weeks, school and district administration have been closely monitoring local COVID-19 data and its impact on ECASD’s schools and community. This has involved analyzing and disaggregating staff absence data. Student COVID-19 cases and quarantines across the school district also remain below ECASD’s internal thresholds.

“We certainly acknowledge that our staff absence data will fluctuate; however, if those absences increase sharply in the upcoming days, the we will determine any instructional model adjustments and communicate them immediately,” said Michael Johnson, ECASD Superintendent. Johnson added, “As we consider adjustments to our instructional models and related services, the district continues to listen to the input and feedback of our families, staff, students and community members. Above all else, we must prioritize student and staff safety while ensuring we meet the needs of our students. Thanks to the dedication of our staff, the district has been able to provide a safe, constant learning environment during these unusual times.”

