Festival of Toys returns to the Chippewa Valley

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The giving season is here and once again the Chippewa Valley is making sure every child has a present this Christmas. Festival of Toys is still going to happen this year but more than ever, they need your help.

You can donate new and unwrapped toys for children ages 0-18 at any of the Festival Foods locations in Eau Claire. There will also be drop off locations at Chilson Subaru on Highway 93 in Eau Claire, Collective Charm on Columbia Street in Chippewa Falls and the Market at IFD on Hastings Place in Eau Claire.

All donations must be dropped off by 4 p.m. on Friday, December 4. The toys and wrapping supplies donated will be handed over to Family Promise of the Chippewa Valley. The non-profit will host a shopping day for parents in need to pick out what they want to give to their children. The parents will wrap them and be able to give them to their kids on Christmas Day.

