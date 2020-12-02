Advertisement

First responders honor frontline hospital workers

By Max Cotton
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Local first responders came together Tuesday to show their appreciation to hospital workers at HSHS Sacred Heart.

Eau Claire firefighters, EMS and police officers, as well as Altoona firefighters, Eau Claire County Sheriff’s deputies and other are first responders lined the parking lot near the hospital’s staff entrance around 6:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. to thank staff as they started and ended their shifts.

“The hospitals especially are really getting pounded by COVID. There’s a lot of patients plus all of the other ailments that, you know, everybody has. They’re working really hard and we figured they could use a little boost,” Eau Claire Fire Department Deputy Chief Jon Schultz said.

Hospital staff said they also appreciated the display.

“It just means, you know, we’re not fighting this battle alone. We have the encouragement and support from our community, local law enforcement, EMS and firefighters. It’s just nice knowing that you have somebody else there that knows what you’re going through,” HSHS Sacred Heart nurse Carole Phalin said.

Hospital workers weren’t the only ones feeling good after the display. First responders also got a jolt to their day.

“Anything that you can do to make somebody’s day better, whether it be the patients that we’re picking up or the hospital staff that we work with, always makes you feel better,” Schultz said.

He also said first responders and hospital workers are a team and it was great to cheer on his teammates.

“Everybody is working hard in this but it’s a little something to give back and everybody that came out tonight made the comment that this is awesome,” Schultz said.

First responders will be honoring healthcare workers at Marshfield Medical Center Eau Claire Wednesday and Mayo Clinic’s Eau Claire hospital Thursday.

