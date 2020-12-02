Advertisement

Judge denies Diemel brothers’ accused killer in-person visits with attorneys

The judge wants to hear from public health officials before allowing in-person meetings
Garland &amp;quot;Joey&amp;quot; Nelson
Garland &amp;quot;Joey&amp;quot; Nelson(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARRENSBURG, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri man accused of killing two brothers from Wisconsin will not be allowed to meet in person with his attorneys, at least for now.

Attorneys for Garland Nelson, of Braymer, have not been able to meet with him in the same room at the Caldwell County Jail because of coronavirus restrictions.

They argued they need to have personal visits with Nelson because he is facing the death penalty in the deaths of 24-year-old Justin Diemel and 35-year-old Nicholas Diemel, of Shawano County, Wis.

A judge ruled Tuesday that he wants to hear from public health officials before allowing the personal meetings. He scheduled a hearing on Dec. 22 to hear testimony from health officials, according to The St. Joseph News-Press.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Train collides into pick-up truck in Pierce County.
1 arrested after vehicle stuck on train tracks
Corey Hayden is missing from the Rice Lake area.
UPDATE: Missing 16-year-old located, returned to family
Kelly Weiberg is in custody after admitting to stabbing another male on Thanksgiving.
1 person in custody after stabbing incident on Thanksgiving
Holiday travelers crowd the ticketing area of terminal one Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 at MSP in...
Study says COVID-19 likely came to US in 2019
Everyone from inside the residence is safe.
UPDATE: Officials estimate $10,000 of structure damage in Chippewa Falls house fire

Latest News

First Responders Honor Hospital Workers
First Responders Honor Hospital Workers
ECASD Returns to Blended Learning Dec. 10
ECASD Returns to Blended Learning Dec. 10
Averie Varsho for three
SportScene 13 for Tuesday, December 1st
President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Nov....
President Trump sues to throw out over 200,000 Dane Co. & Milwaukee Co. ballots
ECASD returns to blended learning model December 10