Local, state COVID-19 statistics as deaths pass 3,500 in WI

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - On Wednesday, December 2, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department reports one new death for a total of 59, and 55 new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 7,909. There are an estimated 1,540 active cases in the county. A total of 248 people living in Eau Claire County have ever been hospitalized for the coronavirus. The 7-day positivity average in the county is 30.6 percent.

Chippewa County Public Health adds 127 new cases on Wednesday bringing the county’s total to 4,921. Another COVID-related death is also reported for a total of 53.

In La Crosse County, 83 more COVID-19 cases are added for a total of 8,209.

Another person has died due to complications tied to COVID-19 in Dunn County. The county has lost 13 community members. Another 34 new cases Wednesday, December 2 puts the county’s total at 2,863.

The Trempealeau County Public Health Department adds 31 news cases of COVID to bring the county’s total to 2,455. There are 512 active cases in the county, 20 hospitalizations, and 21 deaths.

Barron County Public Health reports 38 new cases for a total of 3,688. Of those, 799 are listed as active. Barron County has 41 deaths due to COVID-19.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reports 39 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, December 2 in Winona County. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Winona County is 2,920, which now includes 31 people who have died from COVID-19.

______________________________________________________________________________________

STATEWIDE

Wisconsin passed 3,500 deaths from COVID-19 with Wednesday’s report from the state Department of Health Services. The DHS recorded 82 more deaths, the fourth-highest loss this month. The state is losing an average 46 people a day to COVID-19, and the death rate climbed back up to 0.89%, a rate which was last seen on November 1.

The state identified 3,777 new coronavirus cases in the new report based on 9,983 tests -- a positivity rate of 37.83%. The 7-day average for new cases declined to 3,664 a day, but we need to point out the state received fewer than 10,000 test results five of the past 7 days because of the Thanksgiving holiday break, when many testing sites were closed.

County case numbers will be updated later in this article.

The 7-day average for the positivity rate is up to 35.66%. Medical experts say we need to get that below 5% to show the virus is being managed, and we haven’t seen it that low since the end of June.

The state says 359,090 people have tested positive for the coronavirus. Wisconsin is likely to surpass 400,000 cases tomorrow or Friday -- less than 3 weeks after passing 300,000. That’s equivalent to 6.9% of the state’s population. It’s been 10 months since Wisconsin’s first COVID-19 case.

The percentage of active cases declined again to 16.7%. The state says 65,926 people were diagnosed in the past 30 days and haven’t been medically cleared. Another 325,587 have passed that time limit.

Symptoms of COVID-19 can appear 14 days after exposure, if a person infected with the coronavirus shows any symptoms at all. Gov. Evers urged Wisconsinites to be more vigilant about wearing a mask and maintaining a physical distance from people who aren’t from their household. “It shows the people you pass that you care about them.”

Prevea Health president/CEO Dr. Ashok Rai said there’s a lot of concern in the health community about the coronavirus spreading from traveling and family gatherings during the Thanksgiving break and the state will see the effects of that by Thursday, allowing time for symptoms to appear and test results to come back. “The people coming back from Thanksgiving that didn’t do the right things, if they’re going to turn positive, likely probably by this Thursday we’ll start to see some of that. But we don’t know who they’ve infected along the way, so our numbers will continue to go up over this time period. That was the concern: a surge on top of a surge.”

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Another 197 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing that metric down after a near-record 277 hospitalizations the day before. It brought the 7-day average down, too, from 166 to 159 hospitalizations per day. To date, 17,569 people have needed hospitalization for COVID-19 since February, holding steady at 4.4% of all known coronavirus cases.

We’ll get updated hospitalization numbers later Wednesday afternoon, but Tuesday the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 1,827 COVID-19 patients were y hospitalized, with 415 in ICU. Changes in hospitalization numbers take deaths and discharges into account.

The Fox Valley region’s hospitals are treating 103 COVID-19 patients, with more than a quarter of them (26) in ICU. The Northeast region’s hospitals are taking care of 171 COVID-19 hospitals, with 45 in ICU.

There were 8 patients at the alternate care facility at the state fairgrounds Wednesday. The field hospital is meant to help free up hospital beds by taking patients who are close to being released from the hospital but not quite ready, such as those who are ambulatory but still need oxygen.

HOSPITAL READINESS

The WHA reported 170 ICU beds are open among the state’s 134 hospitals, indicating 88.4% of the state’s ICU beds are occupied -- including COVID-19 patients and any other ailment or condition. In total, the state has 1,603 medical beds available (14.3%) if they have the staffing to take care of patients in them.

The Fox Valley’s 13 hospitals, serving 8 counties, have only 4 ICU beds (3.8%) and no intermediate care beds open. Overall, 94 of 853 beds are open (11%).

The Northeast region’s 10 hospitals, serving 7 counties, have 8 ICU beds (3.9%) and 4 intermediate care beds open. Overall, 148 of the hospitals’ 956 beds are open (15.5%).

