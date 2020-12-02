Advertisement

New York City Ballet to stream ‘The Nutcracker’ this year

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A classic holiday tradition is going digital this year.

George Balanchine’s “The Nutcracker” premiered in February 1954 and has been performed live by the New York City Ballet every year, until this year.

It was canceled because of the pandemic. However, lovers of the tradition can stream it on Marquee TV.

It will be available from Dec. 11 through Jan. 3. The 48-hour rental will cost $25 in the U.S.

The performance was filmed at the Lincoln Center last December for an upcoming Disney Plus documentary.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corey Hayden is missing from the Rice Lake area.
UPDATE: Missing 16-year-old located, returned to family
Holiday travelers crowd the ticketing area of terminal one Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 at MSP in...
Study says COVID-19 likely came to US in 2019
When a middle-of-nowhere spot southwest of Moab found itself in the middle of the international...
Photographer witnessed removal of Utah’s mysterious monolith as another appears in Romania
ECASD returns to blended learning model December 10
A family in Michigan is mourning the death of not one, but two people from the coronavirus....
Michigan great-grandparents die of COVID-19 one minute apart

Latest News

President-elect Joe Biden speaks as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris listens at left, during...
Biden: I won’t immediately lift China tariffs
Members of the White House coronavirus task force suggest mask mandates and local lockdowns...
Stay home for the holidays or get tested twice, CDC urges
A service dog strolls through the aisle inside a United Airlines plane at Newark Liberty...
US tightens definition of service animals allowed on planes
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Wednesday that President Trump's continued...
Georgia Secretary of State: Trump's language increases threats
Broad student loan forgiveness could affect 45.3 million borrowers with federal student loan...
Biden’s student loan forgiveness could wipe out debt for 15 million borrowers