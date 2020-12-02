Advertisement

Potter, Wahl help No. 4 Wisconsin trounce Green Bay 82-42

Wisconsin's Micah Potter shoots past Wisconsin-Green Bay's Cem Kirciman during the second half...
Wisconsin's Micah Potter shoots past Wisconsin-Green Bay's Cem Kirciman during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Micah Potter scored 14 points, Tyler Wahl had 11 points and 15 rebounds, and No. 4 Wisconsin breezed to an 82-42 victory over Green Bay in Phoenix coach Will Ryan’s return to Madison. Ryan is the son of former Badgers head coach Bo Ryan. Will Ryan and current Badgers coach Greg Gard worked together on Bo Ryan’s Wisconsin staff from 2002-07. Bo Ryan coached Wisconsin from 2001-15 and posted a 364-130 record, making him the program’s career wins leader. There were no spectators Tuesday due to COVID-19 safety protocols, and Bo Ryan was expected to watch the game from his home in La Quinta, California.

