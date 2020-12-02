Advertisement

Stay home for the holidays or get tested twice, CDC urges

By LINDSEY TANNER
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Health officials on Wednesday urged Americans to stay home over the upcoming holiday season and consider getting tested for coronavirus before and after if they do decide to travel.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that the best way to stay safe and protect others is to stay home.

That’s the same advice they had over Thanksgiving but many Americans traveled anyway. With COVID-19 cases and deaths continuing to rise, the CDC added the testing option.

The CDC says even if few people became infected while traveling over Thanksgiving, that could still result in hundreds of thousands of new infections.

During a news briefing, the CDC said travelers should consider getting COVID-19 tests one to three days before their trips and again three to five days afterward. They also recommended reducing non-essential activities for a full week after travel or for 10 days if not tested afterward.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corey Hayden is missing from the Rice Lake area.
UPDATE: Missing 16-year-old located, returned to family
Holiday travelers crowd the ticketing area of terminal one Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 at MSP in...
Study says COVID-19 likely came to US in 2019
When a middle-of-nowhere spot southwest of Moab found itself in the middle of the international...
Photographer witnessed removal of Utah’s mysterious monolith as another appears in Romania
ECASD returns to blended learning model December 10
A family in Michigan is mourning the death of not one, but two people from the coronavirus....
Michigan great-grandparents die of COVID-19 one minute apart

Latest News

President-elect Joe Biden speaks as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris listens at left, during...
Biden: I won’t immediately lift China tariffs
A service dog strolls through the aisle inside a United Airlines plane at Newark Liberty...
US tightens definition of service animals allowed on planes
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Wednesday that President Trump's continued...
Georgia Secretary of State: Trump's language increases threats
Broad student loan forgiveness could affect 45.3 million borrowers with federal student loan...
Biden’s student loan forgiveness could wipe out debt for 15 million borrowers