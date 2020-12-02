Viterbo hosts abridged President’s Dinner with take-out meals

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Viterbo University in La Crosse is carrying on with a holiday tradition with some COVID-19 modifications.

The campus’s annual President’s Holiday Dinner is usually held in the Marian Hall Dining Room.

This year, the dinner is a take-out style event.

Students are going through the serving line to grab their meals while enjoying some festive activities and holiday atmosphere along the way.

Despite not holding a traditional meal this year, Student Affairs staff are happy to still safely spread some holiday joy.

“I think part of what makes Viterbo such a special place is the interactions that happen between students, faculty and staff,” said Kirsten Gabriel, Viterbo Student Affairs Assistant Vice President. “I know our volunteers are super excited to be able to interact with students safely but in a festive manner.”

Volunteers worked all day getting the Student Union building decorated for students to make their way up to the cafeteria and be greeted by President Glena Temple before receiving their food.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.