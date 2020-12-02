Advertisement

Viterbo hosts abridged President’s Dinner with take-out meals

Students are going through the serving line to grab their meals while enjoying some festive...
Students are going through the serving line to grab their meals while enjoying some festive activities and holiday atmosphere along the way.(WEAU)
By David LaClair
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Viterbo University in La Crosse is carrying on with a holiday tradition with some COVID-19 modifications.

The campus’s annual President’s Holiday Dinner is usually held in the Marian Hall Dining Room.

This year, the dinner is a take-out style event.

Students are going through the serving line to grab their meals while enjoying some festive activities and holiday atmosphere along the way.

Despite not holding a traditional meal this year, Student Affairs staff are happy to still safely spread some holiday joy.

“I think part of what makes Viterbo such a special place is the interactions that happen between students, faculty and staff,” said Kirsten Gabriel, Viterbo Student Affairs Assistant Vice President. “I know our volunteers are super excited to be able to interact with students safely but in a festive manner.”

Volunteers worked all day getting the Student Union building decorated for students to make their way up to the cafeteria and be greeted by President Glena Temple before receiving their food.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corey Hayden is missing from the Rice Lake area.
UPDATE: Missing 16-year-old located, returned to family
Randy LaCoursiere
Eau Claire Sheriff’s Office identifies man killed in officer involved shooting
Holiday travelers crowd the ticketing area of terminal one Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 at MSP in...
Study says COVID-19 likely came to US in 2019
When a middle-of-nowhere spot southwest of Moab found itself in the middle of the international...
Photographer witnessed removal of Utah’s mysterious monolith as another appears in Romania
ECASD returns to blended learning model December 10

Latest News

When you think of a frontline worker in this pandemic, you often think healthcare workers, but...
Trade worker safety amid pandemic
"Raise Spirits...Give Hope...In a Box" CVFC annual fundraiser.
Chippewa Valley Free Clinic thinks ‘outside the box’ for annual fundraiser
Growing need in senior care
UWEC initiative to meet needs of growing senior care industry
COVID-19
Local, state COVID-19 statistics as deaths pass 3,500 in WI