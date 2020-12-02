Advertisement

UPDATE: Chippewa County Health Department holds COVID-19 update

By Annemarie Payson
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -

CHIPPEWA COUNTY DATA:

Last week the county reported 343 total cases, which health officials predict to be also due to less people being tested over the holiday.

21 currently hospitalized, 134 ever have been.

Risk level remains at severe, recommending indoor gatherings are to be only with immediate family units.

Health officials estimate more information to be released shortly over how the vaccine will be distributed.

The Chippewa County Department of Public Health is scheduled to give a COVID-19 update at 10 a.m.

To watch the livestream, click here.

