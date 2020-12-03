Eau Claire set to host 2022 US National Snowshoe Championship

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Eau Claire, along with CORBA and the Eau Claire Sports Commission, wishes to announce that the 2021 US National Snowshoe Championships will be postponed until 2022 due to the impact of COVID-19. The event is still set to take place in Eau Claire at Lowes Creek County Park with a date yet to be announced.

Earlier this year, the Eau Claire Sports Commission & Visit Eau Claire teamed up with CORBA to bid for the championships. The United States Snowshoe Association is designated to select a host for each year for the event. The selection of Eau Claire was formally announced at the 2020 championships which were held in Leadville, Colorado.

The decision to postpone the event came from an abundance of caution as the health and safety of the USSSA members is the organization’s number one priority. The snowshoe championships, which, prior to Colorado, have been held in locations such as Cable, Wis. (2019), Bennington/Woodford, Vt. (2018), and Bend, Ore. (2017), are comprised of Junior National 5km championships, Senior Men’s and Women’s 10km championships, Kid’s Kilo Run/Walk, Citizen’s 5km Run/Walk, and a 4x2.5km Snowshoe Team Relay event. The 2022 event has an estimated economic impact of $81,000 for the city of Eau Claire.

“We look forward to welcoming back all of the competitors to Eau Claire in 2022,” said Jason Krueger, Visit Eau Claire’s Sports Sales Manager. “We truly appreciate the support from our partners, United States Snowshoe Association & CORBA, and are very grateful that this exciting event will be returning to our city!”

