Eau Claire woman sentenced after being found guilty of stealing from humane association

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Eau Claire woman found guilty of stealing thousands of dollars from the Eau Claire County Humane Association was sentenced to five years in prison on Thursday.

Nicolle Wilson, 48, appeared for her sentencing hearing in Eau Claire County Court.

Judge John Manydeeds also sentenced her to 10 years of combined extended supervision and probation.

A criminal complaint filed in the case says Wilson served as the Humane Association’s bookkeeper for about five months in 2018.

Authorities said Wilson tried to cash a check for $60,000 at a Royal Credit Union Branch in Eau Claire.

Wilson entered into a plea agreement on the case this past May.

She was also charged in a separate case in September.

She’s accused of stealing her clients’ information and applying for the loans without their knowledge.

