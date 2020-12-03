Advertisement

Ho, ho — Whoa! Virus keeping most Santas at a distance

Christmas cheer during a pandemic
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 9:42 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Portraying Santa Claus in the Coronavirus Age requires many precautions.

Being over 60 and chunky might make for a perfect Santa, but could also signal the kinds of underlying physical conditions that lead to serious complications from the virus.

That has Santas this year wearing masks and face shields, sitting behind glass or visiting with children online.

One thing few are doing: putting children on their laps for face-to-face conversations.

The pandemic is hurting many Santas — not only financially with reduced performances, but emotionally.

The men who portray St. Nick say they like bringing joy to children.

That’s harder to do from a distance.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randy LaCoursiere
Eau Claire Sheriff’s Office identifies man killed in officer involved shooting
Broad student loan forgiveness could affect 45.3 million borrowers with federal student loan...
Biden’s student loan forgiveness could wipe out debt for 15 million borrowers
FILE - In this Monday, March 16, 2020 file photo, Neal Browning receives a shot in the...
Britain OKs Pfizer vaccine and will begin shots within days
COVID-19
Local, state COVID-19 statistics as deaths pass 3,500 in WI
An inflatable statue similar to a lamp made famous by the classic film “A Christmas Story” is...
40-foot ‘leg lamp’ honors iconic Christmas movie

Latest News

LIVE: Trump awards Medal of Freedom to Lou Holtz
FILE - In this July 27, 2020, file photo, Nurse Kathe Olmstead, right, gives volunteer Melissa...
US coronavirus deaths top 3,100 in a single day for the first time
In this photo taken with permission from the Twitter feed of @jawadburhan98, police officers...
‘Multiple casualties’ after explosion at UK sewage plant
SkyWarn 13 Thursday Weather (12/3/20)