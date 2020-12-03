Advertisement

Homicide case moves forward against 3 charged in connection to death in Dunn County

Dunn County death investigation
Dunn County death investigation(Dunn County Sheriff's Office)
By Jesse Horne
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A Dunn County judge ruled there is enough evidence for a homicide case to move forward.

The case involves 37-year-old Ryan Steinhoff, 37-year-old Chad Turgeson and 24-year-old Ashley Gunder.

Each is charged in connection to a death last month in the Town of Dunn. That’s just outside the community of Downsville.

Authorities allege they found a victim, later identified as 37-year-old Bruce McGuigan, lying dead on the floor with visible lacerations on his head.

Thursday, a sergeant with the Dunn County Sheriff’s Department described the scene when he arrived.

Sgt. Travis Mayer said, “in the second bedroom they found a male individual with a lot of blood around him, visible lacerations to the head that was not moving and cold to the touch.”

A criminal complaint in the case says Steinhoff was the only one of the three to assault McGuigan, while Turgeson and Gunder were also at the house.

An arraignment for all three defendants is scheduled for Dec. 11.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randy LaCoursiere
Eau Claire Sheriff’s Office identifies man killed in officer involved shooting
President Trump made two appearances on Tuesday, but took no questions.
President Trump files second lawsuit in Wisconsin, Green Bay Mayor and City Clerk named as defendants
Broad student loan forgiveness could affect 45.3 million borrowers with federal student loan...
Biden’s student loan forgiveness could wipe out debt for 15 million borrowers
COVID-19
Local, state COVID-19 statistics as deaths pass 3,500 in WI
FILE - In this Monday, March 16, 2020 file photo, Neal Browning receives a shot in the...
Britain OKs Pfizer vaccine and will begin shots within days

Latest News

Local businesses in Eau Claire got part of a $15 million aid package from the state to help...
Grant to help live music and event venues in Eau Claire
Grant to Help Local Music and Event Businesses
Grant to Help Local Music and Event Businesses
Wisconsin Restaurants Vowing to "Serve Safely" During COVID-19 Pandemic
Wisconsin Restaurants Vowing to "Serve Safely" During COVID-19 Pandemic
The grant of over $11,000 was part of ten grant deliveries district-wide from the La Crosse...
Teachers receive grant to improve communication in virtual learning
Organizers Hand Out Fleece Blankets to Homeless Students
Organizers Hand Out Fleece Blankets to Homeless Students