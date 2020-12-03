Homicide case moves forward against 3 charged in connection to death in Dunn County

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A Dunn County judge ruled there is enough evidence for a homicide case to move forward.

The case involves 37-year-old Ryan Steinhoff, 37-year-old Chad Turgeson and 24-year-old Ashley Gunder.

Each is charged in connection to a death last month in the Town of Dunn. That’s just outside the community of Downsville.

Authorities allege they found a victim, later identified as 37-year-old Bruce McGuigan, lying dead on the floor with visible lacerations on his head.

Thursday, a sergeant with the Dunn County Sheriff’s Department described the scene when he arrived.

Sgt. Travis Mayer said, “in the second bedroom they found a male individual with a lot of blood around him, visible lacerations to the head that was not moving and cold to the touch.”

A criminal complaint in the case says Steinhoff was the only one of the three to assault McGuigan, while Turgeson and Gunder were also at the house.

An arraignment for all three defendants is scheduled for Dec. 11.

