Jack Meyer to attend 2020 Kicking World National Showcase

By Duncan Goldberg
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Jack Meyer has one big leg. The Chippewa Falls senior kicker is one of 90 to accept an invitation to the 2020 Kicking World National Showcase in Austin, Texas. Jack started kicking just last year as a junior and started to excel this year as a senior for the Cardinals.

Jack said, “Not having as much film in my football career is kind of something that I have to overcome and these camps are a great opportunity to go and perform and show that even though I may not have had all the film, I’m still a top contender that can kick and punt and handle all the duties.”

The Kicking World Showcase traveled to 30 states and saw over 1,200 kickers throughout the year to figure out which were the best, and now that Jack has made the cut, it’s a time to learn and show what his leg can do.

Jack said, “First things first, I want to go and have a ton of fun and learn a bunch and soak in as much as i can. There are great coaches down there, they got a lot of great learning opportunities for me so just have a lot of fun and get better and perform. I’d really like to showcase what I have been working on so hard and have some pride in my results.”

Jack will take part in the showcase on December 5th and 6th.

