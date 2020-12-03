Local, state COVID-19 stats as statewide testing numbers rise

WISCONSIN (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City-County Health Department reports 47 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, December 3. The county has 7,956 total cases, with 1,407 of those considered active. A total of 248 Eau Claire County community members have ever been hospitalized with the coronavirus. The 7-day average positivity rate in the county is 28.9 percent, which is the lowest since October 25 when it was 22.2 percent.

Chippewa County Public Health adds 75 new cases of COVID bringing the county’s total to 4,990.

Four more deaths are reported out of La Crosse County by the Coulee COVID Collaborative. That brings the death toll in La Crosse County to 41. Another 191 cases are also added totaling 8,400 cases.

The Trempealeau County Health Department says the county has 52 new cases for a total of 2,507. Of those, 538 are active. There are 20 Trempealeau County community members hospitalized with the coronavirus.

Another COVID-related death in Dunn County brings the county’s total to 14. An additional 23 cases on Thursday, December 3 puts the total in Dunn County at 2,886.

Barron County Public Health adds 33 new cases for a total of 3,721. Of those, 775 cases are considered active in Barron County.

In Monroe County, 62 more cases are counted on Thursday, December 3 bringing the county’s total to 2,798. The county has 342 active cases and 11 current hospitalizations.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reports 56 new cases of COVID-19 and another death. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Winona County is 2,978, which now includes 32 people who have died from COVID-19.

___________________________________________________________________

STATEWIDE STATS

Wisconsin will inevitably surpass 400,000 confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday. New cases identified in Thursday’s Wisconsin Department of Health Services report bring the total to 399,708 since that first patient in Madison shy of ten months ago, on February 5.

The state received 11,972 test results by Thursday’s deadline -- the most in a week, before most community testing sites closed for Thanksgiving. Of these, 4,618 tests were positive, which is well above the 7-day average of 3,596 cases, but we can report that 7-day average continued a downward trend for a fourth day. The positivity rate was 38.57% of tests. The other 7,354 tests were negative.

Wisconsin reported 60 more deaths, bringing the COVID-19 death toll to 3,562. That’s above the 7-day average of 46 deaths. The death rate was 0.89% of all known cases for a second day.

Wednesday, the DHS published a new, interactive map online that shows COVID-19 virus cases and deaths by county, municipality, ZIP Code or school district. CLICK HERE. You can view cases and deaths by total numbers or per capita or deaths as a percentage of total cases. Health Secretary-designee Andrea Palm says it “offers new ways for people to understand COVID-19 activity within their communities.”

The percentage of cases considered active continues to fall. The state says 64,646 people may be actively infected, or 16.2% of those almost-400,000 cases. Another 331,425 people are considered recovered; they were diagnosed more than 30 days ago or were medically cleared. It’s important to point out this number of recovered cases includes “long haulers” -- people who are no longer infected but have lingering effects from their COVID-19 infection, including breathing problems or what the describe as a “brain fog.” Prevea president/CEO Dr. Ashok Rai addressed these cases on Action 2 News This Morning, “This is, unfortunately, not as uncommon as you might think, to the point where we actually have a clinic now at Prevea just to take care of these patients, to get them plugged in to respiratory therapy, to physical therapy, to get tested for neuro-psych to see what’s going on with their fog. There are a lot of different complications that we’re seeing long term.”

Symptoms of COVID-19 can appear 14 days after exposure, if a person infected with the coronavirus shows any symptoms at all. Gov. Evers urged Wisconsinites to be more vigilant about wearing a mask and maintaining a physical distance from people who aren’t from their household.

The number of people hospitalized declined for a second day from a near-record 277 hospitalizations on Tuesday. The DHS says 172 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in the past 24 hours. The 7-day average is 154.7 new hospitalizations per day. The percentage of people who test positive for the coronavirus who need hospitalization is steady at 4.4%.

Wednesday afternoon, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 1,780 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, the lowest current hospitalizations since 1,774 patients on Nov. 5. The WHA reports 397 are in ICU, putting that number below 400 for the third time this week. We’ll get updated figures later Thursday afternoon. Daily changes in hospitalization numbers take deaths and discharges into account.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.