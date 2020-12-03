Advertisement

Packers to host small group of employees, family members for a second week

The sun peaks through the scoreboard at Lambeau Field during an NFL football game between the...
The sun peaks through the scoreboard at Lambeau Field during an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won the game 21-13. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)(Jeff Haynes | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers have announced they will be hosting about 500 people for the second week in a row during this weekend’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The team says the people who attend the game will again be a small group of employees and their household family members, and will continue to evaluate COVIED-19 protocols that have been implemented.

Those protocols include concession stand and restroom use, signage effectiveness and positioning, and distancing of seating pods throughout the stadium’s bowl.

In addition, all of the guests at Sunday’s game will use mobile tickets as the method of entry, and not tailgate in the Lambeau Field parking lots.

As Action 2 News previously reported, last Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears was the first time there were any fans allowed inside Lambeau Field this season.

If ticketed fans will be able to attend games later this season, season ticket holders who opted in for the chance to buy tickets will receive instructions about the ticket-purchasing process at a later date.

RELATED: Optimism builds among local businesses and fans, as Packers allow some fans at Lambeau

Kickoff for Sunday’s game is scheduled for 3:25 p.m.

The game airs on CBS.

