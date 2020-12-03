Santa Paws fundraiser supports local shelter pets

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Santa Paws ornaments through the Eau Claire County Humane Association are now available for purchase.

For the first time this year, you can make an online purchase and the ornament is shipped right to your door.

Santa Paws are felt, paw-shaped ornaments that are handcrafted every year by a committee at ECCHA.

Each ornament can be purchased for $5-$100 and the money raised provides everything from food to medical procedures for the homeless pets in ECCHA’s care.

When you order online, the design, color, and animal photo are selected at random. The fundraiser runs through January 3rd.

Click here to place your order.

If you prefer to pick an ornament from a tree yourself, below is a list of participating locations.

Santa Paws Fundraiser 2020 (ECCHA)

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.