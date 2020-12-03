Advertisement

Shine a light for a loved one this holiday

The Shine a Light fundraiser is selling different colored lights to add to a tree that will be...
The Shine a Light fundraiser is selling different colored lights to add to a tree that will be displayed at 10th Street Park in Altoona.(WEAU)
By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 4:42 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - This holiday season you can shine a light for someone special in your life or in remembrance of someone who passed.

The lights of Christmas are shining bright for our loved ones this holiday as a part of Altoona Lion’s club shine a light celebration. Since the club was not able to hold their traditional fundraisers in 2020, they are getting creative to continue to support projects in the community.

The Shine a Light fundraiser is selling different colored lights to add to a tree that will be displayed at 10th Street Park in Altoona.

All donations for lights must be in by Dec.8. If you would like to participate you can send a check and a note of a person you want to honor to: Altoona Lions Club, P.O. Box 185 Altoona, WI 54720.

Blue Light: $100

Yellow Light: $50

Red Light: $25

Green Light: $10

All the donors and people honored will be recognized at the Shine A Light tree lighting ceremony on Dec.13 at 5 p.m. at 10th Street Park.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randy LaCoursiere
Eau Claire Sheriff’s Office identifies man killed in officer involved shooting
Broad student loan forgiveness could affect 45.3 million borrowers with federal student loan...
Biden’s student loan forgiveness could wipe out debt for 15 million borrowers
FILE - In this Monday, March 16, 2020 file photo, Neal Browning receives a shot in the...
Britain OKs Pfizer vaccine and will begin shots within days
An inflatable statue similar to a lamp made famous by the classic film “A Christmas Story” is...
40-foot ‘leg lamp’ honors iconic Christmas movie
COVID-19 generic
UPDATE: Chippewa County Health Department holds COVID-19 update

Latest News

President Trump made two appearances on Tuesday, but took no questions.
President Trump files second lawsuit in Wisconsin, Green Bay Mayor and City Clerk named as defendants
The folks at Geiss Meats are keeping themselves busy daily with hundreds of pounds of deer meat...
Venison processors hustle to keep up with demand following popular gun deer season
Santa Paws Fundraiser 2020
Santa Paws fundraiser supports local shelter pets
Jack Meyer kicking
Jack Meyer to attend 2020 Kicking World National Showcase