Shine a light for a loved one this holiday

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - This holiday season you can shine a light for someone special in your life or in remembrance of someone who passed.

The lights of Christmas are shining bright for our loved ones this holiday as a part of Altoona Lion’s club shine a light celebration. Since the club was not able to hold their traditional fundraisers in 2020, they are getting creative to continue to support projects in the community.

The Shine a Light fundraiser is selling different colored lights to add to a tree that will be displayed at 10th Street Park in Altoona.

All donations for lights must be in by Dec.8. If you would like to participate you can send a check and a note of a person you want to honor to: Altoona Lions Club, P.O. Box 185 Altoona, WI 54720.

Blue Light: $100

Yellow Light: $50

Red Light: $25

Green Light: $10

All the donors and people honored will be recognized at the Shine A Light tree lighting ceremony on Dec.13 at 5 p.m. at 10th Street Park.

