Tie blanket drive helps Eau Claire students facing homelessness

By Molly Gardner
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The fourth annual tie blanket event has ended, and over 200 students will be receiving a new blanket thanks to the generosity of Eau Claire residents.

For a few weeks, the Pine Meadow Golf Club in Eau Claire has been collecting tie blankets for Eau Claire area students who face homelessness throughout the year.

Usually volunteers all gather at the golf club to create these blankets, instead the group called on the community to help, and the response was outstanding.

Organizer Angela Smith says, “People brought blankets, we had monetary donations, we had small groups of volunteers taking that fleece we purchased home, making blankets and we’re just overwhelmed at the response. I can’t thank the community enough.”

All together, the event was able to hand out a record setting 264 blankets to Eau Claire area students who are impacted by homelessness.

