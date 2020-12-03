Advertisement

Venison processors hustle to keep up with demand following popular gun deer season

The folks at Geiss Meats are keeping themselves busy daily with hundreds of pounds of deer meat to process following the end of gun deer season.(WSAW)
By Carla Rogner
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 9:30 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - 2020 was a popular year for hunters to head into the woods for Wisconsin’s nine day gun deer season.

Compared to 2019, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources issued 3.5% more hunting licenses in 2020 and hunters registered close to 16% more deer.

This was likely due to a combination of factors including the rising popularity of outdoor activities in a time of social distancing, decent weather and an abundant deer population according to Kris Johansen, District Wildlife Supervisor for the DNR.

In a year like 2020, Johansen says the deer meat is important for Wisconsinites, especially for those who may be struggling financially.

“They are really looking for a source of protein to help meet bills at the end of the month and this is a great opportunity for people to go out and secure protein on their own and put meat in their freezer and eventually on their table,” he says.

As more people find success in the woods, local meat processers are struggling to keep up with the demand including Spring Brook Meats.

“Opening weekend we saw double the deer come in,” says Lexi Grossbier who works at the shop with her family. “We did not take any deer over closing weekend because we were full so we have taken in more than we can process each day so we have to keep cutting every day.”

While they have had to close at some points to catch up, Grossbier says hunters have been patient and deer can be kept up to five days if preserved correctly like keeping it cold and hanging.

While gun deer season has ended, muzzleloader season continues in Wisconsin until December 9.

