WAGNER TAILS: Aladdin and Ranger

EAU CLAIRE AND TREMPEALEAU COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - If this boxer mix named Aladdin had his own genie, he’d only have one wish - a new home. Aladdin, also known as Al, is three years old and available for adoption through the Trempealeau County Humane Society.

He’s described as a very happy and a very fast boy! Aladdin does great with kids and with other dogs. However, he cannot be in a home with cats, which is why he was surrendered to TCHS.

An active home with people willing to work with him on training will be the best fit. A little hint for the training, he’s food motivated! Let’s help grant Aladdin’s one true wish, and find him a happy home. Click here for a link to the adoption application.

--

If you’re looking for a companion to spend a lot of time with, Ranger wants that too! He is a senior dog who loves to walk in the yard and snuggle. Sometimes he’s in a playful mood, but he mostly prefers just spending time with you.

He gets along great with the other dogs at Bob’s House for Dogs. However, staff members would love to see him go to a home where he gets all the attention. Ranger does require some medications for his joints.

This senior dog is ready to bring lots of joy to your life, which is something we could all use a little more of this year. Click here to get a link to the adoption application.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.