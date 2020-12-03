Advertisement

UPDATE: Gov. Evers gives a COVID-19 update

Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news conference on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.((WMTV))
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Gov. Evers opened the update saying Wisconsin is facing unique problems that other states are not seeing, such as legislation not passing bills in more than 200 days.

He adds that the next few months will be a critical time for Wisconsin.

WI STATE DATA:

4,618 new cases, total of confirmed cases is now at 399,708

seven day average at 3,596 at decrease of mid November, but testing rates still remain low so too early to tell if it will continue to decrease

34% hospitals report critical shortage of staffing

60 new deaths, 3,562 total

DHS says we need to stay home, wear a mask, following good hand hygiene and social distancing.

Health officials say the FDA process are looking at the safety data for the vaccine and they themselves feel safe getting it. They also mentioned this was rapidly developed but the clinical trials were not rushed. The other thing not being rushed is the evidence effectiveness by the FDA committee.

Gov. Tony Evers is scheduled to give a COVID-19 with the Department of Health Services at 1:30 p.m.

