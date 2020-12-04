Advertisement

Despite the pandemic, blood donations are still needed

American Red Cross
American Red Cross(WOWT)
By Maria Blough
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -As people work, learn and worship from home, many local blood drives get cancelled. The American Red Cross is continuing to collect blood donations while keeping people safe.

One way they’re doing this is with appointments. It allows them to limit the number of people at any one time.

Those who want to give blood can sign up for a time slot at their local blood drive.

Sue Thesenga is a communications manager with the American Red Cross. She said the need for blood doesn’t stop.

“People are looking for ways that they can help and blood donation is one of them,” Thesenga said. “Even through this pandemic, blood donation has remained an essential service because we need to ensure that blood is on the shelves for people who need it.”

The pandemic has also created a new need.

The American Red Cross is looking for donations of plasma from people who have had COVID-19 or have COVID-19 antibodies in their blood.

To find a blood drive near you, click HERE.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Trump made two appearances on Tuesday, but took no questions.
President Trump files second lawsuit in Wisconsin, Green Bay Mayor and City Clerk named as defendants
Regency Inn and Suites
Eau Claire City Attorney’s Office files lawsuit for the ordered closure of Eau Claire hotel
Eau Claire woman sentenced after being found guilty of stealing from humane association, local business
Dunn County death investigation
Homicide case moves forward against 3 charged in connection to death in Dunn County
Chairs at Za 51
New program lists Wisconsin restaurants that vow to ‘serve safely’ during the pandemic

Latest News

TRAVIS J. CORRIGAN
Man charged with first degree reckless homicide in Eau Claire County
Nurse walking in for their shift at a local hospital
New Chippewa Valley group is looking to support more health care workers in their new initiative
A man pushes carts as a hiring sign shows at a Jewel Osco grocery store in Deerfield, Ill.,...
Gripped by surging pandemic, US employers cut back on hiring
COVID-19
Local, state COVID-19 updates as WI surpasses 400,000 total cases