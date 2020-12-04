Despite the pandemic, blood donations are still needed

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -As people work, learn and worship from home, many local blood drives get cancelled. The American Red Cross is continuing to collect blood donations while keeping people safe.

One way they’re doing this is with appointments. It allows them to limit the number of people at any one time.

Those who want to give blood can sign up for a time slot at their local blood drive.

Sue Thesenga is a communications manager with the American Red Cross. She said the need for blood doesn’t stop.

“People are looking for ways that they can help and blood donation is one of them,” Thesenga said. “Even through this pandemic, blood donation has remained an essential service because we need to ensure that blood is on the shelves for people who need it.”

The pandemic has also created a new need.

The American Red Cross is looking for donations of plasma from people who have had COVID-19 or have COVID-19 antibodies in their blood.

To find a blood drive near you, click HERE.

