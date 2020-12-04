Eau Claire City Attorney’s Office files lawsuit for the ordered closure of Eau Claire hotel

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City Attorney’s Office has filed a lawsuit for the closure of an Eau Claire hotel and the sale of the property.

The lawsuit basis is the compilations of Eau Claire Police Department incident reports and documentation of the persistent crime occurring at the business.

Eau Claire Police say the Regency Inn and Suites on Hastings Way was identified as one of the most problematic properties in the community in 2016. Adding that it is a common place of drug trafficking, illicit drug use, human trafficking, domestic violence, assault and other forms of violence.

Chief of Police Matt Rokus says officers and several community groups have been in contact with Regency Inn and Suites management on these serious issues. He also says management has received formal notices in the form of in-person visits, telephone calls, letters and other orders, but these problems are still occurring.

Rokus adds that it is also recognized that many community members who are experiencing housing insecurity rely on hotels for housing, so the court filing will not result in the immediate closure of the hotel. Different groups and agencies are working to find housing options for people who may be displaced by the future closure.

It is clear the business practices at the Regency Inn and Suites contribute to the criminal victimization of community members, particularly our vulnerable populations.

Eau Claire Police Department statement on Regency Inn and Suites (Eau Claire Police Department)

Eau Claire Police Department statement on Regency Inn and Suites (Eau Claire Police Department)

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.