Eau Claire City-County Health Department offering free flu shots next week

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is offering free flu shots next week.

This will be Wednesday, Dec. 9 from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Eau Claire North High School.

It’s open to all children from 6 months to 18 years of age.

A limited supply of adult flu shots will also be available.

This will be a walk-through clinic with COVID precautions in place.

Parents are asked to register online and bring a completed consent form with them.

