Eau Claire City-County Health Department offering free flu shots next week
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is offering free flu shots next week.
This will be Wednesday, Dec. 9 from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Eau Claire North High School.
It’s open to all children from 6 months to 18 years of age.
A limited supply of adult flu shots will also be available.
This will be a walk-through clinic with COVID precautions in place.
Parents are asked to register online and bring a completed consent form with them.
