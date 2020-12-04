Farm Technology Days will go on as scheduled next year in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Finally it looks like we can talk about a major agricultural event that will happen live and not virtually. Officials of Farm Technology Days, scheduled for July 20th through the 22nd in Eau Claire County, say the show is going to happen at Huntsinger Farms, just south of Eau Claire. Show officials have been meeting since this past summer and are confident they can have a “live” show that is both safe and successful. So far about 295 exhibitors from across the Midwest and Canada have committed to be at next summer’s show. The show, originally scheduled for this past summer had to be called off because of Covid-19, but since there was no show scheduled for 2021, no other changes needed to be made. The 2022 show will be in Clark county.

Today is day 1 of the 2 day virtual Wisconsin Farm Bureau annual convention. That meeting is being held virtually.

The official November Class 3 milk price came out this week at $23.34 a hundred. That’s up $1.73 from October and $2.89 better than last November. For the first 11 months of this year, the Class 3 average is $18.39 with the low price being $12.24 in May and the highest price being $24.54 in July. 90% of our milk goes to Class 3 usage which is hard products like cheese.

Georgia Congressman David Scott is getting more support in his bid to be the next chairman of the House Agriculture Committee. Earlier this week the House Democratic Steering Committee voted 32 to 19 to support Scott over California Congressman Jim Costa. With Minnesota Congressman Colin Peterson leaving the job as Ag Committee chair, Scott will have the most seniority on the Democratic side of the aisle. On the Republican side, their Steering committee voted to recommend Pennsylvania Congressman Glenn Thompson to be the ranking member of the House Ag Committee. Thompson comes from a long line of Pennsylvania dairy farmers.

In the Senate, it looks like Senator John Boozman of Arkansas will be the new Ag Committee chair, if Republicans hold the senate majority following the upcoming elections in Georgia. He would take over for retiring Ag Committee chair, Pat Roberts of Kansas, who is retiring from Congress. Democrats on the committee will again be led by Senator Debbie Stabenow of Michigan.

