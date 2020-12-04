Advertisement

Kamala Harris says husband will be ‘second gentleman’

By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Vice President-elect Kamala Harris said her husband would be “second gentleman” when she takes office in January.

Harris briefly discussed it Thursday in an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper. Her husband, Doug Emhoff, will be the first male spouse of a president or vice president.

Although not a formal title, the wives of presidents and VPs have been referred to as “first lady” and “second lady,” respectively.

When Tapper joked that he liked “second dude,” Harris responded that some of Emhoff’s friends may be inclined to call him that.

She added she likely wouldn’t refer to him by the new title.

“No, I’ll call him ‘honey,’” she said.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Trump made two appearances on Tuesday, but took no questions.
President Trump files second lawsuit in Wisconsin, Green Bay Mayor and City Clerk named as defendants
Eau Claire woman sentenced after being found guilty of stealing from humane association, local business
Chairs at Za 51
New program lists Wisconsin restaurants that vow to ‘serve safely’ during the pandemic
Dunn County death investigation
Homicide case moves forward against 3 charged in connection to death in Dunn County
COVID-19
Local, state COVID-19 stats as statewide testing numbers rise

Latest News

DHL Express CEO John Pearson promises to deliver frozen vaccine shipments to the developing...
COVID: DHL promises to deliver frozen vaccines
A council of Kentucky prosecutors says it does not have the legal authority to appoint another...
Breonna Taylor Case: State board rejects request for special prosecutor
This undated booking photo from the Antioch (Illinois) Police Department shows Kyle...
California attorney withdraws from Rittenhouse criminal case
Kamala Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, will be the first male spouse of a president or vice...
Kamala Harris says husband will be 'second gentleman'