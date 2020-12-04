Advertisement

Kids Helping Kids virtual concert raises funds for music exhibit

Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 9:47 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The first Kids Helping Kids virtual concert was held Thursday night to raise funds for a future music exhibit in La Crosse.

The concert was produced by kids with acts ranging from jazz band and singing to guitar and violin.

While it was free to view, donations were encouraged for the new music exhibit at the Children’s Museum of La Crosse.

The museum plans to welcome children and families back in 2021 when it is safer and financially able to do so.

