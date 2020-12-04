Local, state COVID-19 updates as WI surpasses 400,000 total cases

WISCONSIN (WEAU) - Another 83 positive cases in Eau Claire County brings the total number of COVID cases to 8,039. Of those, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department lists 1,320 as active. The total number of hospitalizations in the county sits at 250. With the seven day positivity average at 27.8 percent.

Chippewa County Public Health reports 61 new cases on Friday, December 4. La Crosse County sees an increase of 156 confirmed cases for a total of 8,556. Dunn County adds 45 more cases on Friday bringing its county-wide total to 2,931.

Another person has died from COVID-19 in Barron County. Barron County Public Health says the person was in his or her 90s. No other information is being released. The death brings the county’s total to 42. The county adds 33 new cases Friday for a total of 3,754. Of those, 748 cases are active.

The Trempealeau County Health Department adds 47 new COVID cases bringing the county’s total to 2,554. The county reports 557 of those cases as active. The county has 21 deaths due to COVID-19, and 21 people are hospitalized with the virus.

STATEWIDE STATS

Wisconsin passes 400,000 coronavirus cases on Friday, less than 10 months after the virus that causes COVID-19 first arrived here.

The state has now seen 404,555 positive coronavirus test results since February 5 after the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported another 4,847 cases. That’s 31.89% of the 15,197 test results received before the DHS’s daily 9 A.M. deadline. The 7-day average rose to 4,103 after going down for four days.

It took Wisconsin seven-and-a-half months to reach the first 100,000 cases. It took three weeks to add the last 100,000, and that included a holiday period when testing declined.

The death rate rose again and is now at 0.90% after 63 more people were added to the state’s death toll, which is now 3,625. The last time the death rate was 0.90% was October 31; it had fallen as low as 0.84% on November 23. The next number to watch on the death toll will be 3,786, when it would tie accidents (vehicle, household, etc.) as the third-leading cause of death in Wisconsin. We’re currently averaging 53 deaths a day over the past 7 days, so we could pass that unfortunate milestone next week.

Some good news: The percentage of active cases fell again. It’s now 15.6%, with 63,202 people who were diagnosed in the past 30 days and haven’t been medically cleared. The number of recovered people is up to 337,653, which is 83.5% of all cases. It should be noted that some of these people who fall under the definition of recovered still suffer lasting effects of their infection. “This is, unfortunately, not as uncommon as you might think,” Prevea president/CEO Dr. Ashok Rai said on Action 2 Mews This Morning on Thursday, “to the point where we actually have a clinic now at Prevea just to take care of these patients, to get them plugged in to respiratory therapy, to physical therapy, to get tested for neuro-psych to see what’s going on with their fog. There are a lot of different complications that we’re seeing long term.”

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The state reported 202 patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 since Thursday, only the second time this week that metric was over 200. The 7-day average is over 175 patients hospitalized per day, according to our calculations. Since that first patient 10 months ago, almost 18,000 people (17,943) have been hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment, which is 4.4% of all cases.

Thursday, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 1,754 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized, with 376 are in ICU.

Daily changes in hospitalization numbers take deaths and discharges into account.

There were 9 patients at the alternate care facility at the state fairgrounds on Friday. The field hospital is meant to help free up hospital beds by taking patients who are close to being released from the hospital but not quite ready, such as those who are ambulatory but still need oxygen.

HOSPITAL READINESS

The WHA reported 167 ICU beds are open out of 1,466 in the state’s 134 hospitals (11.4% of ICU beds). Counting ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative flow isolation, the state has 1,549 beds open (13.9%), which is 54 fewer beds than Tuesday. These beds are for all patients, not just COVID-19, and whether an open bed can be filled depends on whether the hospital has the necessary medical and support staff.

