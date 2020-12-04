Long-term care facilities getting creative to make the holidays special for residents

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Finding a way to create memories while staying safe: it’s a challenge long-term facilities in the Chippewa Valley are tackling one innovation at a time.

Thanks to technology, connecting our elders with loved ones is getting a little easier.

John Sauer with Leading Age Wisconsin knows it can’t replace those face-to-face get togethers.

“One thing we have seen is how hard this is,” Sauer said. “Some of us have had personal experiences with loved ones who have felt isolated during the pandemic, and that’s the reality we’ve been facing.”

With the holiday season in full swing, long-term care providers, families and their communities are getting creative.

As some traditional community events like school performances go virtual, a new audience is discovered.

“You might have 30 high school students all in their homes doing a virtual concert where they’re able to stream that directly into the nursing facility,” Sauer said.

At Grace Lutheran Communities around the Chippewa Valley, they’re using technology to bring live music safely to their residents.

Staff members also brought their own musical talents to make the season merry.

“The staff were doing caroling,” said Jennifer Cohen, the regional lead administrator at Grace Lutheran Communities. “We have a very small group of people who would go around, socially distanced, wearing masks and all of that stuff, but they would carol for the residents going room to room, and the residents lit up. They absolutely loved it.

They’ve also set up Facebook portal units which can turn a TV into a video call which makes those virtual chats feel a little more intimate.

Cohen says this holiday season is going to look different, but they’re working hard to still make it special.

