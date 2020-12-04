Advertisement

Man charged with first degree reckless homicide in Eau Claire County

TRAVIS J. CORRIGAN
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man has been charged with repeated first degree reckless homicide in Eau Claire County after officials responded to a potential overdose.

Court records show Travis Corrigan was charged Dec. 2.

The criminal complaint says Eau Claire Police responded to a possible overdose in Eau Claire on Dec. 3, 2018. Officers and medical personnel attempted to revive a woman who was found unresponsive in her bedroom; she was later pronounced dead.

Officers found a needles, suspected THC, red capsules that later identified as an antibiotic, two silver caps, a metal container, a computer, an iPhone and drugs that field tested positive for heroin.

A person known to the victim told investigators that she usually purchased heroin from Corrigan. The unnamed person didn’t believe the victim would have intentionally overdosed and that it was likely due to a “bad batch”.

The complaint also states the the State Crime Lab analyzed the suspected opiates in the victim’s bedroom and confirmed it contain heroin and fentanyl.

Investigators were able to locate text messages and Facebook messages between the victim and Corrigan regarding the purchasing and selling of drugs. Officials noted that all Facebook messages from Corrigan’s account from December had been deleted and that he also deleted the victim as a Facebook friend three days after her death.

Corrigan is scheduled to appear in court for his initial appearance on Dec. 8.

