More than 40 deer, 1 horse killed in Clark County ‘thrill kill’

(WRDW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 11:44 AM CST
NEILLSVILLE, Wis. (WSAW) - More than 40 deer and one horse are dead after a ‘thrill-kill’ event in Clark County.

DNR Warden Lieutenant Robin Barnhardt said during the first two weeks of November property owners began reporting someone would spotlight and shoot the animals, leaving them for dead.

“This case has no connection to hunting,” explained Barnhardt.

He said eight teens are believed to be behind the killing, but it is still unclear if all eight juveniles have a connection. He said the weapon used was a firearm, but couldn’t share specific details as the case is still active.

As for the horse, Barnhardt said whoever shot it, knew they were shooting a horse.

He said all of the killings occurred in rural areas of Clark County.

“There is a great concern for public safety in this case. These people didn’t give a lot of thought as to what was behind what they were shooting,” he said.

Because of the magnitude of the case, wardens from Clark, Taylor and Eau Claire counties are finalizing reports. They will then confirm with the Clark County District Attorney what is the appropriate enforcement action.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

