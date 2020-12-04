New Chippewa Valley group is looking to support more health care workers in their new initiative

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A group in Eau Claire is paying it forward to people in the healthcare industry as they work to keep our communities safe. The new initiative is called ‘Lessening the Load’.

Tiffany Leighton-Giffey came up with the idea and told WEAU,

“I can’t imagine the long schedules that they’re putting in, and the stress and the emotions that they’re going through, and the fear of getting it themselves as a healthcare worker.”

A fear that became a reality for a nurse who works at an Eau Claire hospital. She contracted COVID19 and her symptoms hospitalized her for two weeks. As a result she has been homebound for a month, still recovering from its effects.

However, thanks to Leighton-Giffey’s idea, support is on the way.

“I think her exact quote to me was I feel like I lost an entire month of my life so she obviously has been stuck at home so I reached out to her and asked her if she needed me to get any groceries for her, cook any meals, walk any animals she has or dogs or if she had any children that needed some tutoring. Just help her out with any necessities,” Said Amy Miller, who has volunteered to be a part of this new movement.

What Miller is doing is what Lessening the Load is all about, volunteers like Amy Miller sign up to assist those who are working to save lives every day.

“Not all of us have the medical skills to work in a hospital or the time, but there are other ways we can support our medical workers,” said Leighton-Giffey.

More than 50 people have already signed up to help, now they are just looking for more to be on the receiving end of the initiative.

“let us help you, it will lift us up to. and there are so many people eager to help,” Leighton-Giffey added.

Health care personnel can be nominated, or sign themselves up to be matched with someone waiting to help lessen their load.

