Teachers receive grant to improve communication in virtual learning

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

It was a special morning at La Crosse’s Longfellow Middle School as teachers were awarded with a Gold Star Grant of more than $11,000.

It was part of ten grant deliveries across the district from the La Crosse Public Education Foundation.

“This fall, we are awarding ten grants totaling a little over $23,000 and this particular grant is the largest single grant that L-P-E-F has ever rewarded,” said David Stoeffler, executive director of La Crosse Public Education Foundation.

“This grant is on behalf of all secondary schools in the district--Logan Middle, Lincoln Middle, Longfellow Middle, Logan High School, Lincoln High School and Central High School,” said Lila Planavsky, media specialist at Longfellow Middle School. “It will provide a teacher headset for all the teachers at the secondary schools.”

Longfellow 6th & 7th grade health teacher Xeng Lee was instrumental in the idea, after purchasing a headset for his own classroom.

“I wanted to figure out how I can better project myself and ultimately when we had that two weeks where we were going to come back into class, I had to figure out how to have students in class and still be able to project my voice over Zoom,” said Lee. “I tested a whole bunch of other ones and I ultimately found out this one worked the best.”

“A barrier to students’ learning is when the voice of a teacher is muffled,” said Jill Emerich, a literacy specialist at Longfellow Middle School. “That’s our biggest hope is that in this distant learning environment, that students stay engaged.”

Not only do teachers see these headsets as an advantage during the pandemic, but also as a means of better communication for the future.

“Being able to have those devices for students to use to create projects that give students the opportunity to share their thoughts and creative juices via audio,” Emerich added.

“When we give our students the proper tools and unique opportunities, they come up with amazing things and that’s what I’m excited about,” Lee said.

After receiving today’s grant, funding to purchase the headsets is set to come next semester as staff brainstorm a plan to disperse them district-wide at a later date.

