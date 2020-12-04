The Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra to host virtual concert

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra is sharing some holiday cheer straight to your home.

On Saturday, December 19, the orchestra will premiere ‘A Wreath of Carols’ ...a virtual Christmas concert by a string quartet of C.V.S.O. musicians.

The performance will be available for free on the group’s website.

Chippewa Valley Symphony Conductor Nobuyoshi Yasuda says in this time of social distancing, getting a 60 to 70 member orchestra together is impossible, and the music is missed.

“We really miss communicating with people in our community so we decided to give sort of a seasonal present with music,”

The performers feature Yasuda himself, Ryan Poquette, Rachel Skunes and Susan Halderman.

Sponsored by Charter Bank, the performance will be available at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 19 and will remain available following the premiere.

